Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
|BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar
|69.80
|
-0.20
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
69.80
|
HIGH
69.80
|
LOW
69.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Announcements
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months Ended December 312017.
13/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Board Meeting On February 132018.
02/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December2017.
10/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended On September 302017.
14/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Board Meeting On November 142017.
03/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd PCS Certificate Of Transfer For The Half Yearly Ended September2017.
16/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended On September2017.
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Statement Of Investors Complaints For Quarter Ended On September2017.
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Outcome of AGM
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Scrutinizers Report
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2017.
13/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Board Meeting On 13 September2017.
06/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM
17/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
14/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Board Meeting On Aug 14 2017
02/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Board Meeting On Aug 052017.
29/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended For June2017.
15/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 312017.
30/05/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Audited Financial Result Quarter And Year Ended On May 302017
30/05/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Notice Of Board Meeting Held On May 302017 (Board Meeting To Consider Audited Statements Of Accounts
23/05/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
