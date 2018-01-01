You are here » Home » » Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
|BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar
|69.80
|
-0.20
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
69.80
|
HIGH
69.80
|
LOW
69.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Net Sales
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Sales (Rs crore)
|Jet Airways
|689.40
|1.60
|0.23
|22398.68
|Interglobe Aviat
|1277.20
|-8.70
|-0.68
|18580.50
|SpiceJet
|134.95
|-1.10
|-0.81
|6191.27
|Cox & Kings
|251.25
|-1.70
|-0.67
|3117.47
|Blue Dart Exp.
|4167.50
|-59.60
|-1.41
|2680.87
|Indian Hotels
|128.45
|-0.15
|-0.12
|2391.25
|Thomas Cook (I)
|261.25
|1.50
|0.58
|1714.24
|EIH
|170.45
|-3.35
|-1.93
|1277.55
|Navneet Educat.
|138.25
|-1.05
|-0.75
|1107.35
|Mahindra Holiday
|296.80
|0.85
|0.29
|1088.73
|TCI Express
|461.10
|-1.40
|-0.30
|753.87
|Transcorp Intl.
|32.85
|0.85
|2.66
|745.95
|Hotel Leela Ven.
|17.50
|0.00
|0.00
|699.94
|Kokuyo Camlin
|116.30
|0.25
|0.22
|640.27
|Gati
|101.15
|0.20
|0.20
|511.96
|I T D C
|382.20
|-0.45
|-0.12
|473.15
|Global Vectra
|139.80
|3.00
|2.19
|372.95
|NIIT
|89.95
|1.75
|1.98
|366.29
|Sandesh
|1025.70
|-38.30
|-3.60
|362.36
|Linc Pen &Plast.
|431.60
|6.10
|1.43
|360.91
