Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN

69.80

 HIGH

69.80

 LOW

69.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
OPEN 69.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 69.80
CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Interglobe Aviat 1277.20 -0.68 4672.33 3793.84 25.19 10463.82
Jet Airways 689.40 0.23 12905.70 6574.42 709.30 6869.88
Indian Hotels 128.45 -0.12 2455.70 2186.69 107.91 4967.12
Hotel Leela Ven. 17.50 0.00 5584.29 4281.22 38.61 4357.54
Cox & Kings 251.25 -0.67 278.77 116.24 126.15 4145.93
EIH 170.45 -1.93 1785.55 1567.96 313.44 3087.47
Coffee Day Enter 288.85 0.47 6.91 5.44 0.00 2770.41
Educomp Sol. 5.20 -2.80 307.88 62.49 2.20 2709.32
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 0.29 1277.70 894.63 61.72 2562.06
Asian Hotels (N) 281.60 0.21 1348.34 1185.55 1.40 1709.69
Adlabs Entert. 49.70 -2.83 1525.92 1231.20 95.40 1562.91
Thomas Cook (I) 261.25 0.58 210.14 178.14 5.77 1520.28
Country Club Hos 13.43 0.00 867.34 702.36 10.46 984.91
NIIT 89.95 1.98 365.38 55.64 10.03 968.40
Gati 101.15 0.20 150.53 129.24 5.03 959.68
SpiceJet 134.95 -0.81 1994.22 1619.78 0.00 903.16
Asian Hotels (E) 284.00 4.18 219.00 116.18 0.01 890.68
Navneet Educat. 138.25 -0.75 370.18 147.74 2.76 883.25
Blue Dart Exp. 4167.50 -1.41 318.21 234.22 33.45 879.25
S Chand & Compan 423.30 -1.58 63.13 24.99 0.00 723.38
