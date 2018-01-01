You are here » Home
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
|
BSE
09:24 | 12 Mar
|
69.80
|
-0.20
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
69.80
|
HIGH
69.80
|
LOW
69.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Competition
|
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|Interglobe Aviat
|1,277.20
|49,084.07
|18,580.50
|1,659.19
|10,463.82
|Indian Hotels
|128.45
|15,276.56
|2,391.25
|141.94
|4,967.12
|Blue Dart Exp.
|4,167.50
|9,889.48
|2,680.87
|139.57
|879.25
|EIH
|170.45
|9,742.07
|1,277.55
|96.54
|3,087.47
|Thomas Cook (I)
|261.25
|9,671.48
|1,714.24
|-8.36
|1,520.28
|SpiceJet
|134.95
|8,089.58
|6,191.27
|430.73
|903.16
|Jet Airways
|689.40
|7,831.58
|22,398.68
|390.43
|6,869.88
|Coffee Day Enter
|288.85
|6,101.96
|100.57
|-79.61
|2,770.41
|Westlife Develop
|316.60
|4,926.30
|0.20
|-0.30
|479.60
|Cox & Kings
|251.25
|4,436.07
|3,117.47
|181.34
|4,145.93
|Mahindra Holiday
|296.80
|3,957.23
|1,088.73
|130.65
|2,562.06
|I T D C
|382.20
|3,278.13
|473.15
|12.05
|392.52
|Navneet Educat.
|138.25
|3,228.83
|1,111.91
|161.63
|883.25
|Wonderla Holiday
|358.25
|2,024.11
|270.41
|33.07
|458.18
|TCI Express
|461.10
|1,766.01
|753.87
|40.71
|191.61
|EIH Assoc.Hotels
|526.85
|1,605.31
|263.56
|42.78
|284.43
|NIIT
|89.95
|1,498.57
|366.29
|-5.07
|968.40
|S Chand & Compan
|423.30
|1,480.70
|305.78
|27.10
|723.38
|Zee Learn
|37.15
|1,210.72
|161.23
|36.34
|420.46
|Aptech
|292.50
|1,166.78
|117.09
|9.08
|232.17
