Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN

69.80

 HIGH

69.80

 LOW

69.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
OPEN 69.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Asian Hotels (W) 264.25 -1.95 302.83 34.95 5.88 3.20 82.58
Advani Hotels. 59.70 4.19 275.81 12.45 0.99 1.83 32.62
Kamat Hotels 95.85 1.59 226.01 48.48 6.33 12.90 7.43
Sinclairs Hotels 401.40 0.25 223.58 11.02 2.35 21.36 18.79
Fomento Resorts 138.85 8.48 222.16 18.33 4.20 7.03 19.75
Country Club Hos 13.43 0.00 219.51 122.64 5.24 0.00 -
Benares Hotels 1310.00 0.63 170.30 14.78 2.49 29.72 44.08
Blu.Coast Hotel. 127.50 -1.92 162.56 42.11 8.72 0.00 -
U P Hotels 297.70 4.97 160.76 27.39 0.74 8.30 35.87
Graviss Hospital 18.30 4.87 129.02 12.39 1.38 0.00 -
Best Eastern Hot 69.80 -0.29 117.96 1.43 0.26 0.07 997.14
TGB Banquets 35.10 -4.62 102.81 37.81 0.39 0.00 -
CHL 16.15 -4.72 88.50 22.98 -1.72 1.30 12.42
Savera Industrie 71.60 -1.98 85.42 12.65 1.81 5.04 14.21
Viceroy Hotels 13.95 -0.36 59.16 29.40 -1.96 0.00 -
Guj. Hotels 121.20 -0.25 45.93 0.89 0.79 10.14 11.95
Jindal Hotels 66.80 0.98 40.08 9.17 0.75 0.29 230.34
Vidli Restaurant 85.30 -2.51 36.93 1.63 0.25 0.61 139.84
KDJ Holiday 6.43 0.00 35.14 0.07 0.09 0.00 -
Dhanada Corp. 4.44 -4.93 24.82 2.44 -0.84 0.00 -

