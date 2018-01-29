JUST IN
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
13-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
29-01-2018 Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Re...
12-10-2017 Board Meeting The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled ...
05-09-2017 Board Meeting The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled ...
23-05-2017 Board Meeting Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosur...
18-01-2017 Board Meeting Best Steel Logistics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the ...
09-11-2016 Board Meeting Best Steel Logistics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
20-07-2016 Board Meeting Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
28-05-2016 Board Meeting Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of...
12-02-2016 Board Meeting Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of...
14-11-2015 Board Meeting Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
13-08-2015 Board Meeting Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of...
30-05-2015 Board Meeting Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of...
13-02-2015 Board Meeting Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
12-11-2014 Board Meeting Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Trading Wi...
15-10-2014 Board Meeting Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that in light of th...
13-08-2014 Board Meeting Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Trading Wi...

