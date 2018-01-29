You are here » Home
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
141.40
|
2.15
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
144.20
|
HIGH
146.00
|
LOW
140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Steel Logistics Ltd
|OPEN
|144.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|13-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-01-2018
|Board Meeting
|Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Re...
|12-10-2017
|Board Meeting
|The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled ...
|05-09-2017
|Board Meeting
|The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled ...
|23-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosur...
|18-01-2017
|Board Meeting
|Best Steel Logistics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the ...
|09-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Best Steel Logistics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
|20-07-2016
|Board Meeting
|Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
|28-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of...
|12-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of...
|14-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
|13-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of...
|30-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of...
|13-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
|12-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Trading Wi...
|15-10-2014
|Board Meeting
|Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that in light of th...
|13-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Potential Investments & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Trading Wi...
