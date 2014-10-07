You are here » Home
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
141.40
|
2.15
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
144.20
|
HIGH
146.00
|
LOW
140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Steel Logistics Ltd
|OPEN
|144.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|EGM DATE
|REMARKS
|18-08-2014
|EGM
|31-10-2014
EGM 31.10.2014Potential Investments & Finance Ltd ha...
|05-02-2018
|EGM
|28-02-2018
EGM 28/02/2018Notice is hereby given that the Extra ...
Quick Links for Best Steel Logistics: