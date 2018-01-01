You are here » Home
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
141.40
|
2.15
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
144.20
|
HIGH
146.00
|
LOW
140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Steel Logistics Ltd
|OPEN
|144.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
Filter:
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Reserves
|0.87
|-0.54
|-0.53
|Total Shareholders Funds
|4.57
|3.16
|3.17
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|4.29
|Unsecured Loans
|33.07
|15.63
|7.48
|Total Debt
|33.07
|15.63
|11.77
|Total Liabilities
|37.64
|18.79
|14.94
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|24.74
|15.04
|0.02
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.17
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|2.46
|2.12
|16.17
|Cash and Bank
|0.81
|0.01
|0.01
|Loans and Advances
|11.35
|1.70
|4.46
|Total Current Assets
|14.62
|3.83
|20.64
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|1.38
|0.06
|5.73
|Provisions
|0.42
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|12.82
|3.77
|14.91
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|37.63
|18.80
|14.94
