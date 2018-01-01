JUST IN
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 3.70 3.70 3.70
Reserves 0.87 -0.54 -0.53
Total Shareholders Funds 4.57 3.16 3.17
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 4.29
Unsecured Loans 33.07 15.63 7.48
Total Debt 33.07 15.63 11.77
Total Liabilities 37.64 18.79 14.94
Application of Funds
Gross Block 24.74 15.04 0.02
Capital Work in Progress 0.17 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.02
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 2.46 2.12 16.17
Cash and Bank 0.81 0.01 0.01
Loans and Advances 11.35 1.70 4.46
Total Current Assets 14.62 3.83 20.64
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 1.38 0.06 5.73
Provisions 0.42 0.00 0.00
Net Current Assets 12.82 3.77 14.91
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 37.63 18.80 14.94
