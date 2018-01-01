JUST IN
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 61.70 17.18 60.18
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 61.70 17.18 60.18
Other Income 0.21 0.35 0.74
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 -0.52
Total Income 61.91 17.53 60.40
Expenditure
Raw Materials 57.07 16.25 54.12
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.01
Employee Cost 0.63 0.11 0.12
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.10 0.05 3.22
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.07 0.09 1.54
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 57.87 16.50 59.01
Operating Profit 4.02 1.02 1.38
Interest 1.72 0.99 1.27
Gross Profit 2.30 0.03 0.11
Depreciation 0.08 0.00 0.01
Profit Before Tax 2.22 0.03 0.10
Tax 0.81 0.04 -0.17
Net Profit 1.41 -0.01 0.27
