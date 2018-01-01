You are here » Home
» » Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
141.40
|
2.15
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
144.20
|
HIGH
146.00
|
LOW
140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Steel Logistics Ltd
|OPEN
|144.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|144.20
|CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|261.59
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|61.70
|17.18
|60.18
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|61.70
|17.18
|60.18
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.35
|0.74
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|Total Income
|61.91
|17.53
|60.40
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|57.07
|16.25
|54.12
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Employee Cost
|0.63
|0.11
|0.12
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.10
|0.05
|3.22
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.07
|0.09
|1.54
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|57.87
|16.50
|59.01
|Operating Profit
|4.02
|1.02
|1.38
|Interest
|1.72
|0.99
|1.27
|Gross Profit
|2.30
|0.03
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.00
|0.01
|Profit Before Tax
|2.22
|0.03
|0.10
|Tax
|0.81
|0.04
|-0.17
|Net Profit
|1.41
|-0.01
|0.27
Quick Links for Best Steel Logistics: