Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
141.40
|
2.15
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
144.20
|
HIGH
146.00
|
LOW
140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Steel Logistics Ltd
|OPEN
|144.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Sep-2016
|Revenue
|99.60
|51.65
|31.13
|28.21
|1.34
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.62
|0.03
|0.00
|Total Income
|99.62
|51.67
|31.75
|28.24
|1.34
|Expenditure
|93.16
|48.92
|30.33
|26.85
|0.54
|Operating Profit
|6.46
|2.75
|1.42
|1.39
|0.79
|Interest
|0.63
|0.68
|0.61
|0.74
|0.30
|PBDT
|5.82
|2.07
|0.82
|0.65
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|0.01
|0.00
|PBT
|5.78
|2.02
|0.59
|0.64
|0.49
|Tax
|2.87
|0.62
|0.17
|0.23
|0.15
|Net Profit
|2.91
|1.40
|0.42
|0.41
|0.34
|EPS (Rs)
|1.58
|0.76
|0.21
|0.22
|0.18
