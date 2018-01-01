JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Best Steel Logistics Ltd

Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 144.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 139.25
VOLUME 37851
52-Week high 160.70
52-Week low 80.10
P/E 36.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 262
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 144.20
CLOSE 139.25
VOLUME 37851
52-Week high 160.70
52-Week low 80.10
P/E 36.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 262
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016 Sep-2016
Revenue 99.60 51.65 31.13 28.21 1.34
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.62 0.03 0.00
Total Income 99.62 51.67 31.75 28.24 1.34
Expenditure 93.16 48.92 30.33 26.85 0.54
Operating Profit 6.46 2.75 1.42 1.39 0.79
Interest 0.63 0.68 0.61 0.74 0.30
PBDT 5.82 2.07 0.82 0.65 0.49
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.07 0.01 0.00
PBT 5.78 2.02 0.59 0.64 0.49
Tax 2.87 0.62 0.17 0.23 0.15
Net Profit 2.91 1.40 0.42 0.41 0.34
EPS (Rs) 1.58 0.76 0.21 0.22 0.18
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best Steel Logistics: