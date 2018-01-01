JUST IN
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 6.29 4.33 2.18
Current Ratio 2.25 1.65 1.91
Asset turnover ratio 3.10 2.28 1504.50
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 231.46
Debtors turnover ratio 26.94 1.88 5.09
Interest Coverage ratio 2.29 1.03 0.61
Operating Margin (%) 6.53 6.00 1.30
Net Profit Margin (%) 2.29 -0.06 -0.48
Return on Capital Employed (%) 13.96 0.00 7.53
Return on Net Worth (%) 36.48 0.00 -7.84
