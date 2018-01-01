You are here » Home
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
141.40
|
2.15
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
144.20
|
HIGH
146.00
|
LOW
140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|151.25
|59.34
|1.91
|1.70
|14.99
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.65
|0.01
|0.80
|0.03
|Total Income
|151.29
|59.99
|1.92
|2.50
|15.02
|Total Expenditure
|142.08
|57.18
|0.65
|1.70
|14.79
|Operating Profit
|9.21
|2.81
|1.27
|0.80
|0.23
|Interest
|1.31
|1.35
|0.37
|0.79
|0.20
|Gross Profit
|7.90
|1.46
|0.89
|0.01
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|7.81
|1.23
|0.90
|0.01
|0.03
|Tax
|3.50
|0.40
|0.28
|0.02
|0.03
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|4.31
|0.83
|0.62
|-0.01
|0.00
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-0.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|5.11
|0.83
|0.62
|-0.01
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|2.33
|0.45
|0.33
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.54
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.25
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.31
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.75
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
