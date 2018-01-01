JUST IN
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13 Dec '12
Net Sales/Income From Operations 30.11 16.46 43.74 16.71 5.57
Other Income 0.04 0.15 0.70 0.00 0.00
Total Income 30.15 16.61 44.44 16.71 5.57
Total Expenditure 27.50 16.25 43.37 16.33 0.01
Operating Profit 2.65 0.36 1.07 0.38 5.56
Interest 1.11 0.29 0.10 0.00 0.03
Gross Profit 1.54 0.07 0.96 0.38 5.53
Depreciation 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00
PBT 1.53 0.07 0.96 0.38 5.53
Tax 0.51 0.03 0.19 0.08 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 1.02 0.04 0.77 0.30 5.53
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 1.02 0.04 0.77 0.30 5.53
Equity Share Capital 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 0.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 2.77 0.10 2.08 0.81 276.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.31 0.02 0.02
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 83.25 92.71 92.71
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.06 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 16.75 7.29 7.29
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

