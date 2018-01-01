You are here » Home
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
141.40
|
2.15
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
144.20
|
HIGH
146.00
|
LOW
140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Steel Logistics Ltd
|OPEN
|144.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|144.20
|CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Dec '12
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|30.11
|16.46
|43.74
|16.71
|5.57
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.15
|0.70
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|30.15
|16.61
|44.44
|16.71
|5.57
|Total Expenditure
|27.50
|16.25
|43.37
|16.33
|0.01
|Operating Profit
|2.65
|0.36
|1.07
|0.38
|5.56
|Interest
|1.11
|0.29
|0.10
|0.00
|0.03
|Gross Profit
|1.54
|0.07
|0.96
|0.38
|5.53
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|1.53
|0.07
|0.96
|0.38
|5.53
|Tax
|0.51
|0.03
|0.19
|0.08
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1.02
|0.04
|0.77
|0.30
|5.53
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1.02
|0.04
|0.77
|0.30
|5.53
|Equity Share Capital
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|0.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|2.77
|0.10
|2.08
|0.81
|276.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.31
|0.02
|0.02
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|83.25
|92.71
|92.71
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.06
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|16.75
|7.29
|7.29
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
