Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
141.40
|
2.15
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
144.20
|
HIGH
146.00
|
LOW
140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Steel Logistics Ltd
|OPEN
|144.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|61.24
|16.69
|60.18
|49.81
|6.59
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.83
|0.74
|0.11
|0.00
|Total Income
|61.91
|17.52
|60.93
|49.92
|6.59
|Total Expenditure
|57.83
|16.50
|59.56
|49.18
|6.52
|Operating Profit
|4.08
|1.03
|1.37
|0.74
|0.08
|Interest
|1.72
|0.99
|1.27
|0.01
|0.03
|Gross Profit
|2.35
|0.04
|0.10
|0.74
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|PBT
|2.11
|0.03
|0.10
|0.73
|0.04
|Tax
|0.67
|0.04
|-0.17
|0.20
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1.44
|-0.01
|0.27
|0.53
|0.04
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1.44
|-0.01
|0.27
|0.53
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|0.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.83
|-0.54
|-0.53
|-0.76
|-1.29
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.76
|-0.02
|0.14
|1.42
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.54
|0.31
|0.02
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|83.25
|83.25
|92.71
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.31
|0.06
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|16.75
|16.75
|7.29
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
