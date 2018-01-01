You are here » Home » » Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|141.40
|
2.15
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
144.20
|
HIGH
146.00
|
LOW
140.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Best Steel Logistics Ltd
|OPEN
|144.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|144.20
|CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|261.59
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
L-506 Agrasen Apartment
P No 66 I P Extn
Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-120-6401829
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Corporate Office
|
L-506 Agrasen Apartment
P No 66 I P Extn
Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-120-6401829
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Corporate Office
|
Shop No 29 Sudesh Square
Plot No 92
Ghaziabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 16 F-1
Attibele Industrial Area
Bangalore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Survey No 154 Doolapally Villa
Quthbullapur Mandal Ranga Redd
Hyderabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Khasra No 527 to 530 and 569
Vill Bisnoli Dujana Rd Teh Dad
Bisnoli - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Khasra No12&13 Killa No
12(6)/2/2(5.7)15/2(7-0)16/1
Faridabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Quick Links for Best Steel Logistics:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices