JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Best Steel Logistics Ltd

Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 144.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 139.25
VOLUME 37851
52-Week high 160.70
52-Week low 80.10
P/E 36.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 262
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 144.20
CLOSE 139.25
VOLUME 37851
52-Week high 160.70
52-Week low 80.10
P/E 36.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 262
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office L-506 Agrasen Apartment
P No 66 I P Extn
Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-120-6401829
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Corporate Office L-506 Agrasen Apartment
P No 66 I P Extn
Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-120-6401829
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Corporate Office Shop No 29 Sudesh Square
Plot No 92
Ghaziabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Plot No 16 F-1
Attibele Industrial Area
Bangalore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Survey No 154 Doolapally Villa
Quthbullapur Mandal Ranga Redd
Hyderabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Khasra No 527 to 530 and 569
Vill Bisnoli Dujana Rd Teh Dad
Bisnoli - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Khasra No12&13 Killa No
12(6)/2/2(5.7)15/2(7-0)16/1
Faridabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best Steel Logistics: