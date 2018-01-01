JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Best Steel Logistics Ltd

Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 144.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 139.25
VOLUME 37851
52-Week high 160.70
52-Week low 80.10
P/E 36.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 262
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 144.20
CLOSE 139.25
VOLUME 37851
52-Week high 160.70
52-Week low 80.10
P/E 36.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 262
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 37.91 38.75 39.04 39.04 39.04
Total Promoters 37.91 38.75 39.04 39.04 39.04
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.62 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.62 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 61.47 60.66 60.36 60.36 60.96
Indian Public 53.95 46.35 45.41 44.73 51.58
Others 7.52 14.31 14.95 15.63 9.38
Total Non Promoter 62.09 61.25 60.95 60.95 60.96
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 99.99 99.99 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best Steel Logistics: