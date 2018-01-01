You are here » Home
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
141.40
|
2.15
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
144.20
|
HIGH
146.00
|
LOW
140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Steel Logistics Ltd
|OPEN
|144.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|37.91
|38.75
|39.04
|39.04
|39.04
|Total Promoters
|37.91
|38.75
|39.04
|39.04
|39.04
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.62
|0.59
|0.59
|0.59
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.62
|0.59
|0.59
|0.59
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|61.47
|60.66
|60.36
|60.36
|60.96
|Indian Public
|53.95
|46.35
|45.41
|44.73
|51.58
|Others
|7.52
|14.31
|14.95
|15.63
|9.38
|Total Non Promoter
|62.09
|61.25
|60.95
|60.95
|60.96
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|99.99
|99.99
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
