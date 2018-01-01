JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Best Steel Logistics Ltd

Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 144.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 139.25
VOLUME 37851
52-Week high 160.70
52-Week low 80.10
P/E 36.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 262
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 144.20
CLOSE 139.25
VOLUME 37851
52-Week high 160.70
52-Week low 80.10
P/E 36.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 262
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Net Sales

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
GAIL (India) 446.40 8.90 2.03 48148.85
General Insuranc 700.20 -3.15 -0.45 26313.62
Petronet LNG 230.80 0.30 0.13 24616.03
Future Retail 499.25 5.50 1.11 17980.46
New India Assura 682.20 4.95 0.73 17554.22
PTC India 91.95 1.80 2.00 14074.83
Avenue Super. 1314.90 10.75 0.82 12740.41
MMTC 48.00 2.30 5.03 11708.36
Adani Enterp. 162.60 6.60 4.23 8595.01
S T C 140.65 0.25 0.18 7814.49
ICICI Lombard 816.00 9.05 1.12 6157.78
DCM Shriram 482.05 -4.90 -1.01 5732.46
Container Corpn. 1238.10 -9.25 -0.74 5675.10
Voltas 638.50 9.40 1.49 5410.36
Gujarat Gas 849.55 -5.45 -0.64 5092.61
Amrapali Inds. 5.30 -0.26 -4.68 4931.35
Adani Ports 386.05 8.75 2.32 4878.86
Kothari Products 149.10 2.05 1.39 4348.04
Tube Investments 258.85 -2.05 -0.79 4108.57
JVL Agro Indus 23.65 -0.10 -0.42 3857.18
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best Steel Logistics: