Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
OPEN 144.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 139.25
VOLUME 37851
52-Week high 160.70
52-Week low 80.10
P/E 36.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 262
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
General Insuranc 700.20 -0.45 243.51 168.79 0.00 48526.95
GAIL (India) 446.40 2.03 30675.90 28506.19 3803.39 45297.85
Adani Ports 386.05 2.32 9476.76 8389.59 1458.08 37165.88
New India Assura 682.20 0.73 307.42 307.42 56.69 35998.30
SJVN 34.95 0.14 13501.63 7979.90 441.76 14773.82
Petronet LNG 230.80 0.13 9113.37 8423.04 48.55 11704.21
Lanco Infratech 1.01 -4.72 442.47 311.44 1.08 11636.88
Adani Enterp. 162.60 4.23 1317.52 1162.01 621.60 11074.53
Reliance Nav.Eng 35.10 3.69 6158.27 5063.67 4109.63 9926.99
Container Corpn. 1238.10 -0.74 4066.03 3369.82 507.10 8924.63
ABG Shipyard 9.29 -0.85 1316.83 675.74 1945.07 6474.55
Avenue Super. 1314.90 0.82 2744.40 2521.53 152.89 5319.57
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 -1.93 3527.70 3165.68 686.37 5167.21
ICICI Lombard 816.00 1.12 371.56 371.56 11.11 4888.81
Bharati Defence 5.98 -4.93 1086.28 788.50 169.82 4399.08
Gujarat Gas 849.55 -0.64 5916.17 4901.68 505.72 4034.56
Future Retail 499.25 1.11 604.50 553.78 11.85 3987.43
Binani Inds 96.50 -2.08 62.33 45.58 0.47 3933.19
DCM Shriram 482.05 -1.01 2072.86 1923.38 32.54 3801.78
PTC India 91.95 2.00 30.89 24.73 0.00 3800.40
