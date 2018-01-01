You are here » Home » » Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|141.40
|
2.15
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
144.20
|
HIGH
146.00
|
LOW
140.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|SVP Global
|365.50
|-0.98
|462.36
|702.98
|20.08
|6.24
|58.57
|Kothari Products
|149.10
|1.39
|444.91
|1058.22
|15.47
|19.41
|7.68
|Ravindra Energy
|35.00
|2.34
|427.45
|159.61
|3.36
|1.45
|24.14
|Sat Industries
|37.10
|4.80
|400.68
|26.60
|2.00
|0.38
|97.63
|Praxis Home
|158.50
|0.32
|390.54
|143.92
|-0.98
|0.00
|-
|Sakuma Exports
|171.05
|1.06
|364.85
|646.48
|4.64
|8.21
|20.83
|Pritika Auto
|183.00
|2.95
|321.35
|43.50
|2.56
|0.00
|-
|Svaraj Trading
|197.15
|-4.99
|290.80
|0.28
|0.31
|1.06
|185.99
|PS IT Infra
|52.45
|-1.96
|281.97
|16.39
|0.25
|0.00
|-
|Partani Applianc
|215.90
|-2.00
|265.77
|0.58
|0.00
|0.02
|10795.00
|Best Steel
|141.40
|1.54
|261.59
|99.60
|2.91
|3.89
|36.35
|Urja Global
|4.90
|4.93
|248.53
|31.52
|0.53
|0.03
|163.33
|Mauria Udyog
|168.00
|-1.15
|223.78
|316.16
|4.20
|6.32
|26.58
|RCI Industries
|164.50
|-1.88
|221.09
|539.93
|9.69
|11.27
|14.60
|Khemani Distrib.
|186.00
|-4.62
|213.53
|14.95
|-0.90
|4.10
|45.37
|Signet Indus.
|7.09
|-4.96
|208.73
|217.26
|4.86
|0.48
|14.77
|Vinyl Chemicals
|107.15
|-0.65
|196.08
|108.88
|4.55
|5.82
|18.41
|Yantra Natural
|0.31
|-3.13
|194.70
|3.05
|0.03
|0.00
|-
|SRS Real INFRA.
|4.78
|-0.42
|192.16
|60.59
|-40.36
|0.00
|-
|Steel Exchange
|24.70
|1.23
|187.67
|284.75
|-43.33
|0.00
|-
