JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Best Steel Logistics Ltd

Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 144.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 139.25
VOLUME 37851
52-Week high 160.70
52-Week low 80.10
P/E 36.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 262
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 144.20
CLOSE 139.25
VOLUME 37851
52-Week high 160.70
52-Week low 80.10
P/E 36.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 262
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
SVP Global 365.50 -0.98 462.36 702.98 20.08 6.24 58.57
Kothari Products 149.10 1.39 444.91 1058.22 15.47 19.41 7.68
Ravindra Energy 35.00 2.34 427.45 159.61 3.36 1.45 24.14
Sat Industries 37.10 4.80 400.68 26.60 2.00 0.38 97.63
Praxis Home 158.50 0.32 390.54 143.92 -0.98 0.00 -
Sakuma Exports 171.05 1.06 364.85 646.48 4.64 8.21 20.83
Pritika Auto 183.00 2.95 321.35 43.50 2.56 0.00 -
Svaraj Trading 197.15 -4.99 290.80 0.28 0.31 1.06 185.99
PS IT Infra 52.45 -1.96 281.97 16.39 0.25 0.00 -
Partani Applianc 215.90 -2.00 265.77 0.58 0.00 0.02 10795.00
Best Steel 141.40 1.54 261.59 99.60 2.91 3.89 36.35
Urja Global 4.90 4.93 248.53 31.52 0.53 0.03 163.33
Mauria Udyog 168.00 -1.15 223.78 316.16 4.20 6.32 26.58
RCI Industries 164.50 -1.88 221.09 539.93 9.69 11.27 14.60
Khemani Distrib. 186.00 -4.62 213.53 14.95 -0.90 4.10 45.37
Signet Indus. 7.09 -4.96 208.73 217.26 4.86 0.48 14.77
Vinyl Chemicals 107.15 -0.65 196.08 108.88 4.55 5.82 18.41
Yantra Natural 0.31 -3.13 194.70 3.05 0.03 0.00 -
SRS Real INFRA. 4.78 -0.42 192.16 60.59 -40.36 0.00 -
Steel Exchange 24.70 1.23 187.67 284.75 -43.33 0.00 -

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best Steel Logistics: