Best Steel Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 538566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 141.40 2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN

144.20

 HIGH

146.00

 LOW

140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Steel Logistics Ltd
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 144.20 146.00 140.00 141.40 37851 153
09-03-2018 140.00 143.00 138.15 139.25 40401 115
08-03-2018 132.55 144.20 132.55 140.20 36845 215
07-03-2018 140.00 141.05 136.50 137.35 35608 150
06-03-2018 143.00 145.50 141.15 142.50 23573 141
05-03-2018 143.00 145.85 139.00 142.10 13650 124
01-03-2018 145.00 147.00 143.00 143.20 15590 92
28-02-2018 141.55 148.85 141.55 144.40 22745 133
27-02-2018 153.40 153.90 146.50 147.90 67541 216
26-02-2018 143.50 151.35 140.00 151.20 70034 320
23-02-2018 143.95 146.60 140.00 144.15 16410 107
22-02-2018 143.00 146.50 138.50 140.60 197523 192
21-02-2018 151.90 151.90 143.55 145.25 26316 90
20-02-2018 143.00 146.50 138.10 144.95 55294 191
19-02-2018 138.05 146.85 137.00 141.25 48531 288
16-02-2018 156.70 156.70 143.15 144.10 160527 634
15-02-2018 150.40 151.05 141.25 150.65 117006 212
12-02-2018 134.30 137.05 132.00 137.05 46120 195
09-02-2018 125.05 135.00 124.50 130.55 121035 420
08-02-2018 127.15 132.95 127.15 130.75 107230 524
