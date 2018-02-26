You are here » Home
Best Steel Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 538566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919P01029
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
141.40
2.15
(1.54%)
OPEN
144.20
HIGH
146.00
LOW
140.00
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Best Steel Logistics Ltd
|OPEN
|144.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|144.20
|CLOSE
|139.25
|VOLUME
|37851
|52-Week high
|160.70
|52-Week low
|80.10
|P/E
|36.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best Steel Logistics Ltd. (BESTSTEEL) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|144.20
|146.00
|140.00
|141.40
|37851
|153
|09-03-2018
|140.00
|143.00
|138.15
|139.25
|40401
|115
|08-03-2018
|132.55
|144.20
|132.55
|140.20
|36845
|215
|07-03-2018
|140.00
|141.05
|136.50
|137.35
|35608
|150
|06-03-2018
|143.00
|145.50
|141.15
|142.50
|23573
|141
|05-03-2018
|143.00
|145.85
|139.00
|142.10
|13650
|124
|01-03-2018
|145.00
|147.00
|143.00
|143.20
|15590
|92
|28-02-2018
|141.55
|148.85
|141.55
|144.40
|22745
|133
|27-02-2018
|153.40
|153.90
|146.50
|147.90
|67541
|216
|26-02-2018
|143.50
|151.35
|140.00
|151.20
|70034
|320
|23-02-2018
|143.95
|146.60
|140.00
|144.15
|16410
|107
|22-02-2018
|143.00
|146.50
|138.50
|140.60
|197523
|192
|21-02-2018
|151.90
|151.90
|143.55
|145.25
|26316
|90
|20-02-2018
|143.00
|146.50
|138.10
|144.95
|55294
|191
|19-02-2018
|138.05
|146.85
|137.00
|141.25
|48531
|288
|16-02-2018
|156.70
|156.70
|143.15
|144.10
|160527
|634
|15-02-2018
|150.40
|151.05
|141.25
|150.65
|117006
|212
|12-02-2018
|134.30
|137.05
|132.00
|137.05
|46120
|195
|09-02-2018
|125.05
|135.00
|124.50
|130.55
|121035
|420
|08-02-2018
|127.15
|132.95
|127.15
|130.75
|107230
|524
