JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Beta Corporation Ltd

Beta Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531009 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Beta Corporation Ltd.

Beta Corporation Ltd

Incorporated as Dexter Fabrications Pvt Ltd in 1988, Beta Securities, was promoted by the Baweja family, who have also promoted Beta Naphthol. Its name was changed to Dexter Machines Pvt Ltd in 1990. In 1994, it became Beta Securities Pvt Ltd. After becoming a public limited company in the same year, the company acquired its present name. The company manufactures (fabricates) storage tanks, ...> More

Beta Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Justride Enterp. 7.60 0.00 0.36
MPF Systems 3.71 4.80 0.06
Mirch Tech. 0.44 4.76 0.04
> More on Beta Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Beta Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
38.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beta Corporation: