Beta Corporation Ltd.

ANNUAL REPORT 1999-2000 BETA CORPORATION LIMITED DIRECTORS ' REPORT To, The Members, Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Eleventh annual report on the business and operations of the company along with the audited statements of accounts for the period ended 31st March, 1. DIVIDEND: In view of the sluggish market condition prevalent in the chemical, dye intermediate and engineering industry and due to the loss your directors do not recommended any dividend for the current period. 3. OPERATION It is highly regretted that the operations during the current year were badly affected due to adverse market conditions and severe liquidity crunch faced by the company. The turnover for the current year was Rs. 19.49 Lacs and net loss was of Rs. 306.33 Lacs. 3. BIFR STATUS As reported last year a mandatory reference was made to Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and the same was registered vide Registration no. 186/98 dated 20.7.1998. The process of declaring company as a sick industrial company under the provisions of Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act,1985 is going on. 4. DIRECTORS Shri Vikrant Rathore, Director of the company retires by rotation and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re- appointment. 5. AUDITORS M/s. Sanjay & Sanjay Associates, Chartered Accountants,Indore, vacated the office of Auditor due to casual vacancy. M/S V.N.R. Varma Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai were appointed by the Board to fill up the casual vacancy. M/S V.N.R. Varma Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai the retiring auditors being eligible have offered themselves for re- appointment. Auditors observations/noted to the accounts are self explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments. 6. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES Disclosure required under Section217(2A)of the companies Act, 1956 read with companies (Particulars of Employees) rules, 1975 are not applicable since your company has no such employees. 7. FIXED DEPOSIT The company has not accepted any fixed deposit from the public with in the purview of section 58-A of the companies Act 1956 during the year under review. 8. LISTING: The shares of the company are listed on Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Jaipur Stock Exchanges. 9. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING/ OUTGO The information required under section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the companies (Disclosures of particulars in the report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 with respect of these matters is appended hereto as ANNEXURE-B and forms part of this report. 10. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: The Company continued to maintained good industrial relations with the work force in all its Divisions. 12. ACKNOWLEDGMENT: Your directors wish to place on record their sincere thanks to the various Government authorities, Financial institutions, bankers, business constituents for the co-operation given & trust reposed by them in the company. Your Directors also express their appreciation for the devoted services by staff and executives at all levels. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors. Place: INDORE Sd/- Date : 16th August, 2000 Managing Director. ANNEXURE 'A' TO DIRECTORS REPORT INFORMATION AS PER SECTION 217 (1) (e)READ WITH COMPANIES (DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS IN THE REPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) RULES, 1988 AND FORMING PART OF DIRECTORS REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH,2000. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY: (a) Energy conservation measures taken :- The energy conservation programme has been chalked but and power factor has been improved to conserve energy. (b) Additional investment and proposals, if any, being implemented for reduction of consumption of energy :- No such investment is needed. (c) Impact of the measures of (a) and (b) above for reduction of energy consumption and consequent impact on the cost of production of goods: The energy cost has been remarkably under control & the company will take suitable measure to keep it in control. II. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION: No special know how /Technology has been procured by the company. III. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING & OUTGO: There are no foreign exchange earnings and outgo. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors. Place: INDORE Sd/- Date : 16th August, 2000 Managing Director.