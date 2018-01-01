JUST IN
Beta Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531009 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2000 1999 1998
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 5.34 5.34 5.34
Reserves -12.01 -8.95 -6.66
Total Shareholders Funds -6.67 -3.61 -1.32
Secured Loans 10.67 9.12 8.01
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 10.67 9.12 8.01
Total Liabilities 4.00 5.51 6.69
Application of Funds
Gross Block 11.15 11.15 11.15
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 8.07 8.07 8.07
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.28 0.33 0.66
Sundry Debtors 0.49 0.68 0.59
Cash and Bank 0.03 0.03 0.05
Loans and Advances 1.21 0.84 0.84
Total Current Assets 2.01 1.88 2.14
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 10.45 9.67 9.47
Provisions 1.48 1.48 1.49
Net Current Assets -9.92 -9.27 -8.82
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 8.15
Total Assets 4.00 5.51 6.69
