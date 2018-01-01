You are here » Home » » Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd.
BSE: 531009
Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2000
|1999
|1998
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|5.34
|5.34
|5.34
|Reserves
|-12.01
|-8.95
|-6.66
|Total Shareholders Funds
|-6.67
|-3.61
|-1.32
|Secured Loans
|10.67
|9.12
|8.01
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|10.67
|9.12
|8.01
|Total Liabilities
|4.00
|5.51
|6.69
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|11.15
|11.15
|11.15
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|8.07
|8.07
|8.07
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.28
|0.33
|0.66
|Sundry Debtors
|0.49
|0.68
|0.59
|Cash and Bank
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Loans and Advances
|1.21
|0.84
|0.84
|Total Current Assets
|2.01
|1.88
|2.14
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|10.45
|9.67
|9.47
|Provisions
|1.48
|1.48
|1.49
|Net Current Assets
|-9.92
|-9.27
|-8.82
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|8.15
|Total Assets
|4.00
|5.51
|6.69
