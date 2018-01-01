You are here » Home » » Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531009
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2000
|1999
|1998
|Net Sales
|0.05
|1.00
|5.68
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|0.08
|-3.87
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|2.28
|1.65
|1.83
|Depreciation
|0.86
|0.72
|1.63
|Profit Before Tax
|-3.06
|-2.29
|-7.33
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-3.06
|-2.29
|-7.33
|Share Capital
|5.34
|5.34
|5.34
|Reserves
|-12.01
|-8.95
|-6.66
|Net Worth
|-6.67
|-3.61
|-1.32
|Loans
|10.67
|9.12
|8.01
|Gross Block
|11.15
|11.15
|11.15
|Investments
|8.07
|8.07
|8.07
|Cash
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Debtors
|0.49
|0.68
|0.59
|Net Working Capital
|-9.92
|-9.27
|-8.82
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|160.00
|8.00
|-68.13
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-6120.00
|-229.00
|-129.05
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
