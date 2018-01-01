JUST IN
BSE: 531009 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2000 1999 1998
Net Sales 0.05 1.00 5.68
Operating Profit 0.08 0.08 -3.87
Other Income 0.14 0.00 0.00
Interest 2.28 1.65 1.83
Depreciation 0.86 0.72 1.63
Profit Before Tax -3.06 -2.29 -7.33
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax -3.06 -2.29 -7.33
 
Share Capital 5.34 5.34 5.34
Reserves -12.01 -8.95 -6.66
Net Worth -6.67 -3.61 -1.32
Loans 10.67 9.12 8.01
Gross Block 11.15 11.15 11.15
Investments 8.07 8.07 8.07
Cash 0.03 0.03 0.05
Debtors 0.49 0.68 0.59
Net Working Capital -9.92 -9.27 -8.82
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 160.00 8.00 -68.13
Net Profit Margin (%) -6120.00 -229.00 -129.05
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
