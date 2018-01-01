JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beta Corporation Ltd

Beta Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531009 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd
Filter:

Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2000 1999 1998
Income
Sales Turnover 0.05 1.01 5.73
Excise Duty 0.00 0.01 0.05
Net Sales 0.05 1.00 5.68
Other Income 0.14 0.00 0.00
Stock Adjustments -0.04 -0.31 -0.40
Total Income 0.15 0.69 5.28
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.14 7.41
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.02 0.03
Employee Cost 0.04 0.36 0.93
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.01 0.07 0.26
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.09
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.43
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.07 0.61 9.15
Operating Profit 0.08 0.08 -3.87
Interest 2.28 1.65 1.83
Gross Profit -2.20 -1.57 -5.70
Depreciation 0.86 0.72 1.63
Profit Before Tax -3.06 -2.29 -7.33
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -3.06 -2.29 -7.33
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beta Corporation: