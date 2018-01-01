You are here » Home » » Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2000
|1999
|1998
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.05
|1.01
|5.73
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.01
|0.05
|Net Sales
|0.05
|1.00
|5.68
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|Stock Adjustments
|-0.04
|-0.31
|-0.40
|Total Income
|0.15
|0.69
|5.28
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.14
|7.41
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.02
|0.03
|Employee Cost
|0.04
|0.36
|0.93
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.01
|0.07
|0.26
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.09
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.07
|0.61
|9.15
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|0.08
|-3.87
|Interest
|2.28
|1.65
|1.83
|Gross Profit
|-2.20
|-1.57
|-5.70
|Depreciation
|0.86
|0.72
|1.63
|Profit Before Tax
|-3.06
|-2.29
|-7.33
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-3.06
|-2.29
|-7.33
