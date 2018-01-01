You are here » Home » » Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531009
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '96
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|10.04
|Other Income
|0.03
|Total Income
|10.07
|Total Expenditure
|8.80
|Operating Profit
|1.27
|Interest
|0.20
|Gross Profit
|1.07
|Depreciation
|0.09
|PBT
|0.98
|Tax
|0.15
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.83
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|5.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
