Beta Corporation Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '96

Net Sales/Income From Operations 10.04

Other Income 0.03

Total Income 10.07

Total Expenditure 8.80

Operating Profit 1.27

Interest 0.20

Gross Profit 1.07

Depreciation 0.09

PBT 0.98

Tax 0.15

Net Profit/(Loss) 0.83

Minority Interest After NP -

Net Profit after Minority Interest -

Exceptional Items 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 0.83

Equity Share Capital 5.34

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00