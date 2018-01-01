Beta Corporation Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '96

Net Sales/Income From Operations 18.93

Other Income 0.13

Total Income 19.06

Total Expenditure 15.32

Operating Profit 3.74

Interest 0.07

Gross Profit 3.67

Depreciation 0.09

PBT 3.58

Tax 0.87

Net Profit/(Loss) 2.71

Minority Interest After NP -

Net Profit after Minority Interest -

Exceptional Items 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 2.71

Equity Share Capital 5.34

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6.72

EPS

Basic EPS 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00