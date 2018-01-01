JUST IN
Beta Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531009 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '96
Net Sales/Income From Operations 18.93
Other Income 0.13
Total Income 19.06
Total Expenditure 15.32
Operating Profit 3.74
Interest 0.07
Gross Profit 3.67
Depreciation 0.09
PBT 3.58
Tax 0.87
Net Profit/(Loss) 2.71
Minority Interest After NP -
Net Profit after Minority Interest -
Exceptional Items 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 2.71
Equity Share Capital 5.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6.72
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

