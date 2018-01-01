JUST IN
Beta Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531009 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Incorporated as Dexter Fabrications Pvt Ltd in 1988, Beta Securities, was promoted by the Baweja family, who have also promoted Beta Naphthol. Its name was changed to Dexter Machines Pvt Ltd in 1990. In 1994, it became Beta Securities Pvt Ltd. After becoming a public limited company in the same year, the company acquired its present name. The company manufactures (fabricates) storage tanks, ...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : Deepak Baweja
Director : Laxman Kumar Shukla
Director : Vikrant Rathore
AUDITOR : V N R Varma Associates
IND NAME : Engineering
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
3rd Fl Vikram Compx Agrawal Ng, Sapana Sangeeta Main Road,Indore,Madhya Pradesh-452001
Ph : (0731) 460431 / 464187 / 474034
WEBSITE :
E-mail :

