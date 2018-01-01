Beta Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531009
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Company Information
Incorporated as Dexter Fabrications Pvt Ltd in 1988, Beta Securities, was promoted by the Baweja family, who have also promoted Beta Naphthol. Its name was changed to Dexter Machines Pvt Ltd in 1990. In 1994, it became Beta Securities Pvt Ltd. After becoming a public limited company in the same year, the company acquired its present name. The company manufactures (fabricates) storage tanks, ...> More
Quick Links for Beta Corporation:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices