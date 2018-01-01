Beta Corporation Ltd.

Incorporated as Dexter Fabrications Pvt Ltd in 1988, Beta Securities, was promoted by the Baweja family, who have also promoted Beta Naphthol. Its name was changed to Dexter Machines Pvt Ltd in 1990. In 1994, it became Beta Securities Pvt Ltd. After becoming a public limited company in the same year, the company acquired its present name. The company manufactures (fabricates) storage tanks, heat exchangers, reactors, autoclaves and mild steel/stainless steel vessels. It also takes up turnkey chemical and pharmaceutical projects, right from inception to commissioning. It functions from a fully-equipped workshop at Pithampur with a capacity of 1500 metric tpa. The company undertakes export and trading activities in various products especially, textiles and garments. Some of its customers are Beta Naphthol, Indo Zinc, Janak Intermediates, Ultra Intermediates, etc. In 1994, the company included financial services like lease and hire-purchase, bills discounting, inter-corporate deposits, financial consultancy, etc, to its business activities.