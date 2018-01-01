You are here » Home » » Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531009
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Net Profit
Net Profit
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Profit (Rs crore)
|Larsen & Toubro
|1309.85
|19.70
|1.53
|5453.74
|Bharat Electron
|150.40
|1.95
|1.31
|1547.62
|Siemens
|1105.40
|18.70
|1.72
|1133.60
|Cummins India
|776.85
|-2.00
|-0.26
|734.63
|Bharat Forge
|735.05
|-12.70
|-1.70
|585.08
|Havells India
|504.95
|2.15
|0.43
|539.04
|B H E L
|86.90
|0.65
|0.75
|495.86
|L&T Technology
|1291.80
|29.50
|2.34
|449.00
|AIA Engg.
|1443.65
|4.80
|0.33
|417.31
|A B B
|1431.10
|-4.00
|-0.28
|376.25
|Suzlon Energy
|11.34
|0.32
|2.90
|355.70
|Engineers India
|163.40
|0.80
|0.49
|325.04
|Finolex Cables
|704.60
|7.20
|1.03
|315.88
|Sundram Fasten.
|578.15
|4.65
|0.81
|315.48
|Crompton Gr. Con
|233.80
|-6.25
|-2.60
|290.69
|Inox Wind
|120.65
|0.60
|0.50
|256.31
|SKF India
|1728.95
|-19.10
|-1.09
|243.89
|IL&FS Transport
|66.85
|-0.65
|-0.96
|236.39
|Schaeffler India
|5292.00
|-36.60
|-0.69
|194.50
|ISGEC Heavy
|6914.20
|53.50
|0.78
|188.63
