Beta Corporation Ltd.
BSE: 531009
Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Net Sales
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Sales (Rs crore)
|Larsen & Toubro
|1309.85
|19.70
|1.53
|65723.86
|B H E L
|86.90
|0.65
|0.75
|28222.21
|Siemens
|1105.40
|18.70
|1.72
|11014.80
|Suzlon Energy
|11.34
|0.32
|2.90
|9245.68
|A B B
|1431.10
|-4.00
|-0.28
|8648.37
|Bharat Electron
|150.40
|1.95
|1.31
|8611.88
|Havells India
|504.95
|2.15
|0.43
|6135.26
|Cummins India
|776.85
|-2.00
|-0.26
|5077.34
|Apar Inds.
|752.25
|-8.15
|-1.07
|4775.58
|CG Power & Indu.
|80.65
|2.45
|3.13
|4356.83
|Blue Star
|790.55
|-3.15
|-0.40
|4112.10
|GE T&D India
|389.15
|3.05
|0.79
|4052.13
|Crompton Gr. Con
|233.80
|-6.25
|-2.60
|3975.90
|Bharat Forge
|735.05
|-12.70
|-1.70
|3864.66
|Thermax
|1161.60
|11.50
|1.00
|3763.65
|BGR Energy Sys.
|105.45
|-1.65
|-1.54
|3438.04
|IL&FS Transport
|66.85
|-0.65
|-0.96
|3400.65
|L&T Technology
|1291.80
|29.50
|2.34
|3112.50
|ISGEC Heavy
|6914.20
|53.50
|0.78
|3031.54
|LEEL Electricals
|240.45
|1.15
|0.48
|2977.31
