Beta Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531009
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beta Corporation Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Cummins India
|776.85
|-0.26
|-2.50
|-7.98
|-8.63
|-16.12
|-9.17
|-14.66
|Thermax
|1161.60
|1.00
|-2.46
|-1.62
|-1.79
|30.80
|36.35
|-8.75
|Graphite India
|675.10
|4.77
|2.50
|-9.87
|3.31
|158.41
|523.07
|693.77
|HEG
|2683.50
|4.45
|1.25
|-10.81
|36.76
|282.46
|1112.88
|1102.28
|Carborundum Uni.
|344.80
|-0.58
|2.06
|-6.41
|-9.44
|-1.10
|35.40
|76.64
|Grindwell Norton
|501.30
|-2.72
|0.24
|-2.12
|-2.84
|22.99
|50.34
|42.83
|Kirloskar Oil
|361.20
|0.73
|0.04
|-4.29
|-3.32
|-0.77
|-5.48
|34.30
|ISGEC Heavy
|6914.20
|0.78
|-4.44
|-10.63
|-9.33
|15.26
|23.57
|17.13
|BEML Ltd
|1122.70
|1.14
|-17.56
|-16.62
|-28.11
|-40.44
|-12.17
|10.90
|Elgi Equipment
|280.05
|-1.89
|-8.29
|-16.17
|6.16
|17.47
|31.17
|84.55
|Greaves Cotton
|119.60
|0.08
|-1.40
|-9.39
|0.42
|-17.26
|-26.06
|-14.33
|KSB Pumps
|799.40
|0.55
|1.29
|-0.01
|-10.84
|7.21
|30.72
|16.19
|Va Tech Wabag
|501.15
|0.06
|-8.66
|-10.89
|-18.19
|-20.05
|-10.27
|-39.58
|Kirl. Brothers
|319.25
|-0.73
|-3.94
|-14.36
|13.96
|30.68
|32.33
|69.45
|Swaraj Engines
|1980.95
|5.52
|2.51
|0.54
|1.85
|-2.43
|43.55
|151.47
|Ingersoll-Rand
|713.90
|-0.19
|-0.29
|-6.54
|-6.36
|-11.13
|6.09
|-32.96
|Action Const.Eq.
|173.10
|1.44
|-4.18
|-1.09
|21.64
|147.46
|225.07
|295.21
|Texmaco Rail
|88.65
|1.49
|-5.94
|-7.27
|-21.37
|-5.03
|-2.80
|-38.37
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|897.60
|0.70
|-4.62
|-3.44
|-0.27
|-11.64
|-14.79
|77.39
|Kennametal India
|720.35
|-0.66
|-3.36
|-11.47
|-6.00
|14.29
|25.10
|-22.75
