Beta Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531009 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Corporation Ltd

Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Cummins India 776.85 -0.26 -2.50 -7.98 -8.63 -16.12 -9.17 -14.66
Thermax 1161.60 1.00 -2.46 -1.62 -1.79 30.80 36.35 -8.75
Graphite India 675.10 4.77 2.50 -9.87 3.31 158.41 523.07 693.77
HEG 2683.50 4.45 1.25 -10.81 36.76 282.46 1112.88 1102.28
Carborundum Uni. 344.80 -0.58 2.06 -6.41 -9.44 -1.10 35.40 76.64
Grindwell Norton 501.30 -2.72 0.24 -2.12 -2.84 22.99 50.34 42.83
Kirloskar Oil 361.20 0.73 0.04 -4.29 -3.32 -0.77 -5.48 34.30
ISGEC Heavy 6914.20 0.78 -4.44 -10.63 -9.33 15.26 23.57 17.13
BEML Ltd 1122.70 1.14 -17.56 -16.62 -28.11 -40.44 -12.17 10.90
Elgi Equipment 280.05 -1.89 -8.29 -16.17 6.16 17.47 31.17 84.55
Greaves Cotton 119.60 0.08 -1.40 -9.39 0.42 -17.26 -26.06 -14.33
KSB Pumps 799.40 0.55 1.29 -0.01 -10.84 7.21 30.72 16.19
Va Tech Wabag 501.15 0.06 -8.66 -10.89 -18.19 -20.05 -10.27 -39.58
Kirl. Brothers 319.25 -0.73 -3.94 -14.36 13.96 30.68 32.33 69.45
Swaraj Engines 1980.95 5.52 2.51 0.54 1.85 -2.43 43.55 151.47
Ingersoll-Rand 713.90 -0.19 -0.29 -6.54 -6.36 -11.13 6.09 -32.96
Action Const.Eq. 173.10 1.44 -4.18 -1.09 21.64 147.46 225.07 295.21
Texmaco Rail 88.65 1.49 -5.94 -7.27 -21.37 -5.03 -2.80 -38.37
Kirl.Pneumatic 897.60 0.70 -4.62 -3.44 -0.27 -11.64 -14.79 77.39
Kennametal India 720.35 -0.66 -3.36 -11.47 -6.00 14.29 25.10 -22.75
