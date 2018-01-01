You are here » Home » » Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531009
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Corporation Ltd
Beta Corporation Ltd. (BETACORPORATION) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Envair Electrody
|15.45
|-4.92
|4.70
|0.78
|-0.33
|0.00
|-
|Redex Protech
|6.65
|0.00
|4.47
|0.08
|0.04
|0.17
|39.12
|Iykot Hitech
|6.06
|-4.87
|3.68
|3.25
|0.35
|0.20
|30.30
|Miven Mach. Tool
|10.37
|4.96
|3.11
|0.48
|-0.72
|0.00
|-
|Shivagrico Impl.
|6.10
|1.67
|3.06
|6.67
|0.06
|0.00
|-
|Incon Engineers
|6.00
|0.00
|2.60
|0.08
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|VKS Projects
|0.04
|0.00
|2.52
|0.95
|-1.78
|0.00
|-
|Hind. Udyog
|3.16
|1.94
|2.27
|6.52
|0.73
|5.65
|0.56
|Hittco Tools
|3.60
|-2.96
|2.22
|1.60
|-0.16
|0.00
|-
|Amaze Entertech
|48.30
|5.00
|1.69
|0.10
|0.07
|0.53
|91.13
