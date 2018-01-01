You are here » Home » » Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 535022
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: BETA
|ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Drugs Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|1.01
|Reserves
|6.37
|Total Shareholders Funds
|7.38
|Secured Loans
|5.15
|Unsecured Loans
|3.18
|Total Debt
|8.33
|Total Liabilities
|15.71
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|11.12
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|2.40
|Sundry Debtors
|10.51
|Cash and Bank
|0.14
|Loans and Advances
|3.36
|Total Current Assets
|16.41
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|8.00
|Provisions
|0.83
|Net Current Assets
|7.58
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|Total Assets
|15.70
