Beta Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 535022 Sector: Health care
NSE: BETA ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 1.01
Reserves 6.37
Total Shareholders Funds 7.38
Secured Loans 5.15
Unsecured Loans 3.18
Total Debt 8.33
Total Liabilities 15.71
Application of Funds
Gross Block 11.12
Capital Work in Progress 0.00
Investments 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 2.40
Sundry Debtors 10.51
Cash and Bank 0.14
Loans and Advances 3.36
Total Current Assets 16.41
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 8.00
Provisions 0.83
Net Current Assets 7.58
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A
Other Assets 0.00
Total Assets 15.70

