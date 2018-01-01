JUST IN
Beta Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 535022 Sector: Health care
NSE: BETA ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017
Net Sales 41.65
Operating Profit 7.24
Other Income 0.03
Interest 0.82
Depreciation 1.24
Profit Before Tax 5.18
Tax 0.00
Profit After Tax 5.18
 
Share Capital 1.01
Reserves 6.37
Net Worth 7.38
Loans 8.33
Gross Block 11.12
Investments 0.00
Cash 0.14
Debtors 10.51
Net Working Capital 7.58
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 17.38
Net Profit Margin (%) 12.44
Earning Per Share (Rs) 51.28
Dividend (%) 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00

