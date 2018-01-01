You are here » Home » » Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 535022
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: BETA
|ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Drugs Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Drugs Ltd
Filter:
Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|Net Sales
|41.65
|Operating Profit
|7.24
|Other Income
|0.03
|Interest
|0.82
|Depreciation
|1.24
|Profit Before Tax
|5.18
|Tax
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|5.18
|Share Capital
|1.01
|Reserves
|6.37
|Net Worth
|7.38
|Loans
|8.33
|Gross Block
|11.12
|Investments
|0.00
|Cash
|0.14
|Debtors
|10.51
|Net Working Capital
|7.58
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|17.38
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|12.44
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|51.28
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
Quick Links for Beta Drugs:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices