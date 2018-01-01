You are here » Home » » Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 535022
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: BETA
|ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Drugs Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Drugs Ltd
Filter:
Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|41.65
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|Net Sales
|41.65
|Other Income
|0.03
|Stock Adjustments
|0.25
|Total Income
|41.93
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|24.04
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|4.53
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.00
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|6.13
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|34.70
|Operating Profit
|7.24
|Interest
|0.82
|Gross Profit
|6.42
|Depreciation
|1.24
|Profit Before Tax
|5.18
|Tax
|0.00
|Net Profit
|5.18
Quick Links for Beta Drugs:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices