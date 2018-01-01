JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beta Drugs Ltd

Beta Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 535022 Sector: Health care
NSE: BETA ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd
Filter:

Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017
Income
Sales Turnover 41.65
Excise Duty 0.00
Net Sales 41.65
Other Income 0.03
Stock Adjustments 0.25
Total Income 41.93
Expenditure
Raw Materials 24.04
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00
Employee Cost 4.53
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.00
Miscellaneous Expenses 6.13
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00
Total Expenditure 34.70
Operating Profit 7.24
Interest 0.82
Gross Profit 6.42
Depreciation 1.24
Profit Before Tax 5.18
Tax 0.00
Net Profit 5.18

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beta Drugs: