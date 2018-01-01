Beta Drugs Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|41.65
|Other Income
|0.03
|Total Income
|41.68
|Total Expenditure
|34.44
|Operating Profit
|7.24
|Interest
|0.82
|Gross Profit
|6.42
|Depreciation
|1.24
|PBT
|5.18
|Tax
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|5.18
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|5.18
|Equity Share Capital
|1.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6.37
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|51.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.