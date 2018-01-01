Beta Drugs Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17

Net Sales/Income From Operations 41.65

Other Income 0.03

Total Income 41.68

Total Expenditure 34.44

Operating Profit 7.24

Interest 0.82

Gross Profit 6.42

Depreciation 1.24

PBT 5.18

Tax 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) 5.18

Minority Interest After NP -

Net Profit after Minority Interest -

Exceptional Items 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 5.18

Equity Share Capital 1.01

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6.37

EPS

Basic EPS 51.28

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00