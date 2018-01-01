JUST IN
Beta Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 535022 Sector: Health care
NSE: BETA ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17
Net Sales/Income From Operations 41.65
Other Income 0.03
Total Income 41.68
Total Expenditure 34.44
Operating Profit 7.24
Interest 0.82
Gross Profit 6.42
Depreciation 1.24
PBT 5.18
Tax 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 5.18
Minority Interest After NP -
Net Profit after Minority Interest -
Exceptional Items 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 5.18
Equity Share Capital 1.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6.37
EPS
Basic EPS 51.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

