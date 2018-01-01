JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beta Drugs Ltd

Beta Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 535022 Sector: Health care
NSE: BETA ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd

Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 1.11 728.45 433.15 122952.12
Cipla 579.40 1.06 663.00 479.00 46647.50
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 2.17 3065.14 1808.03 43520.82
Cadila Health. 389.40 1.46 558.00 373.05 39862.88
Biocon 594.95 0.05 657.75 295.00 35697.00
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 0.78 2788.00 1901.65 35620.39
Lupin 770.10 0.75 1498.40 750.00 34816.22
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -1.76 808.95 504.00 34099.38
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 1.43 1141.75 533.10 26829.03
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -0.52 2468.00 1578.00 26277.69
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -1.34 1572.10 1143.50 22177.97
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -0.76 2770.00 2241.55 19058.77
Apollo Hospitals 1130.45 -1.69 1356.75 959.00 15726.82
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 0.69 930.00 517.40 15138.62
Natco Pharma 729.55 1.18 1080.00 671.25 13460.20
Jubilant Life 804.35 0.99 1039.00 600.00 12813.30
Abbott India 5626.70 -0.16 6109.95 3996.00 11956.74
Ajanta Pharma 1352.60 2.31 1870.00 1106.00 11902.88
Sanofi India 5080.05 0.72 5150.00 3901.00 11699.36
Syngene Intl. 578.50 0.43 670.00 430.00 11570.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beta Drugs: