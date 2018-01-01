You are here » Home » » Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 535022
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: BETA
|ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Drugs Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Net Profit
Net Profit
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Profit (Rs crore)
|Lupin
|770.10
|5.70
|0.75
|3141.33
|Glenmark Pharma.
|536.45
|3.70
|0.69
|2140.61
|Aurobindo Pharma
|582.00
|-10.45
|-1.76
|1706.76
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2147.10
|16.65
|0.78
|1384.10
|Divi's Lab.
|1010.70
|14.25
|1.43
|1053.27
|Cipla
|579.40
|6.05
|1.06
|974.94
|Alkem Lab
|2198.05
|-11.55
|-0.52
|883.16
|Torrent Pharma.
|1310.60
|-17.85
|-1.34
|854.22
|Piramal Enterp.
|2413.80
|51.35
|2.17
|776.78
|Cadila Health.
|389.40
|5.60
|1.46
|661.90
|Biocon
|594.95
|0.30
|0.05
|519.30
|Ajanta Pharma
|1352.60
|30.60
|2.31
|499.81
|Natco Pharma
|729.55
|8.50
|1.18
|494.80
|Alembic Pharma
|541.05
|7.40
|1.39
|430.63
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|2250.15
|-17.25
|-0.76
|336.78
|Pfizer
|2188.40
|-5.35
|-0.24
|336.78
|Sanofi India
|5080.05
|36.30
|0.72
|297.00
|Syngene Intl.
|578.50
|2.50
|0.43
|287.30
|Apollo Hospitals
|1130.45
|-19.45
|-1.69
|285.15
|Abbott India
|5626.70
|-9.05
|-0.16
|276.65
