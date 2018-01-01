JUST IN
Beta Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 535022 Sector: Health care
NSE: BETA ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd

Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 122,952.12 7,806.70 -34.95 28,051.63
Cipla 579.40 46,647.50 10,974.58 974.94 13,375.72
Piramal Enterp. 2,413.80 43,520.82 3,809.31 776.78 24,714.53
Cadila Health. 389.40 39,862.88 3,274.50 661.90 9,628.40
Biocon 594.95 35,697.00 2,618.40 519.30 6,764.80
Dr Reddy's Labs 2,147.10 35,620.39 9,719.80 1,384.10 14,059.20
Lupin 770.10 34,816.22 12,753.15 3,141.33 15,657.01
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 34,099.38 9,781.21 1,706.76 11,510.96
Divi's Lab. 1,010.70 26,829.03 4,065.78 1,053.27 5,459.94
Alkem Lab 2,198.05 26,277.69 4,656.12 883.16 4,853.23
Torrent Pharma. 1,310.60 22,177.97 4,592.68 854.22 7,032.56
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2,250.15 19,058.77 2,994.51 336.78 2,304.29
Apollo Hospitals 1,130.45 15,726.82 6,441.77 285.15 6,344.75
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 15,138.62 8,095.50 2,140.61 12,215.55
Natco Pharma 729.55 13,460.20 2,002.80 494.80 1,943.00
Jubilant Life 804.35 12,813.30 2,622.99 79.19 3,791.31
Abbott India 5,626.70 11,956.74 2,938.69 276.65 1,434.16
Ajanta Pharma 1,352.60 11,902.88 1,822.71 499.81 1,512.71
Sanofi India 5,080.05 11,699.36 2,419.70 297.00 1,775.60
Syngene Intl. 578.50 11,570.00 1,200.90 287.30 2,291.10
