Beta Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 535022 Sector: Health care
NSE: BETA ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta Drugs Ltd

Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Zenith Health 0.66 4.76 3.54 3.31 0.24 0.03 22.00
Elder Health 8.55 -5.00 3.42 0.40 -2.54 0.00 -
Sanjiv.Parant. 5.77 4.91 3.40 4.09 -2.05 0.00 -
Rekvina Labs 5.23 -4.91 3.15 0.01 0.01 0.00 -
Desh Rakshak 6.78 -4.91 3.01 1.25 0.07 0.41 16.54
Trinity League 5.69 4.98 2.88 0.20 0.15 0.01 569.00
Socrus Bio 0.48 0.00 1.54 0.24 0.01 0.00 -
Pharmaids Pharma 2.71 0.00 0.92 0.17 -0.08 0.00 -
Hind.Bio Science 0.70 0.00 0.72 0.37 -0.01 0.00 -
Triochem Product 17.40 1.75 0.43 6.50 0.23 43.77 0.40

