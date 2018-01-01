You are here » Home » » Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 535022
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: BETA
|ISIN Code: INE351Y01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Drugs Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta Drugs Ltd
Beta Drugs Ltd. (BETA) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Zenith Health
|0.66
|4.76
|3.54
|3.31
|0.24
|0.03
|22.00
|Elder Health
|8.55
|-5.00
|3.42
|0.40
|-2.54
|0.00
|-
|Sanjiv.Parant.
|5.77
|4.91
|3.40
|4.09
|-2.05
|0.00
|-
|Rekvina Labs
|5.23
|-4.91
|3.15
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|-
|Desh Rakshak
|6.78
|-4.91
|3.01
|1.25
|0.07
|0.41
|16.54
|Trinity League
|5.69
|4.98
|2.88
|0.20
|0.15
|0.01
|569.00
|Socrus Bio
|0.48
|0.00
|1.54
|0.24
|0.01
|0.00
|-
|Pharmaids Pharma
|2.71
|0.00
|0.92
|0.17
|-0.08
|0.00
|-
|Hind.Bio Science
|0.70
|0.00
|0.72
|0.37
|-0.01
|0.00
|-
|Triochem Product
|17.40
|1.75
|0.43
|6.50
|0.23
|43.77
|0.40
Quick Links for Beta Drugs:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices