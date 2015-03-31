Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 531481
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE367F01014
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2015
|Mar 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.04
|-75
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.04
|-75
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Blue Pearl
|15.38
|4.98
|0.40
|Acclaim Indus.
|0.63
|5.00
|0.32
|Pervasive Comm.
|9.60
|4.92
|0.10
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|48.00
