Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.

BSE: 531481 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE367F01014
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.

Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd

Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.04 -75
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.04 -75
Total Expenses 0.04 -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Blue Pearl 15.38 4.98 0.40
Acclaim Indus. 0.63 5.00 0.32
Pervasive Comm. 9.60 4.92 0.10
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
48.00

