Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.
BSE: 531481
Sector: Others
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE367F01014
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Director Report
Company director report
|
BETA KAPPA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
DIRECTOR'S REPORT
The Directors have pleasure in presenting their THIRTEENTH Report on the
business and operations of the Company and the Financial Accounts for the
year ending 31st March, 2009.
OPERATIONS
During the year, the company has earned a net profit of Rs.47,641/- after
providing for taxation of Rs.5,500/- The financial results are summarized
below:
2008-09 2007-08
(Rs. in Lacs) (Rs. in Lacs)
Gross sales 8.37 9.17
Net Sales 8.37 9.17
Total Income 9.76 10.48
Profit Before Tax 0.53 0.57
Net Profit after Tax 0.48 0.51
DIRECTORS
Mr. P.R. Varadhan, Director retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual
General Meeting and has expressed his inability to continue as a director.
DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to sub-section (2AA) of Section 217 of the Companies Act, 1956,
the Board of Directors of the Company hereby state and confirm that:
(i) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting
standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to
material departures.
(ii) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit of the company
for that period;
(iii) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act,1956 for safeguarding the assets of the
Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
(iv) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern
basis.
AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Audit Committee consists of Mr. R. Mohan as Chairman with Mr. V.
Kunchithapatham, as member.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
A report on Corporate Governance has been enclosed in the Annual Report in
accordance with Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement. A Certificate from the
Practising Company Secretary regarding compliance of conditions of
corporate governance as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement is
attached to this report.
AUDITORS
The retiring Auditors M/s. P Chandrasekar, Chartered Accountants, Chennai
are eligible for reappointment and their remuneration has to be fixed.
FIXED DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted any Fixed Deposits from the Public during the
financial year.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1. Industry structure and development
The Indian economy is estimated to be growing by around 9% in 2008-09, GDP
growth has also been noteworthy. However, high oil prices have the
potential to affect the economic growth.
2. Opportunities, threats and outlook
The investment activity promises a great opportunity A judicial selection
of liquidity and higher yield in the segment is of paramount importance.
3. Segment-wise/product-wise performance
The company is exploring opportunities for safe and profitable investment
and during the year under review, the major revenue is from trading in
consumer fast moving goods.
4. Risks and concerns
The company has not made any borrowings and a conservative approach in
investing the resources of the company has been taken.
5. Internal control systems and their adequacy
Adequate internal control systems support the present activities.
6. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational
performance
Your company's financial performance during 2008-09 was a begining towards
finding new avenues of investment and the company is looking forward to
stability and improved financial performance.
7. Human Resources
The company is in the process of creating a conducive environment for
attracting suitable talented candidates in tune with its business plans.
8. Cautionary Statement
Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
company's views about the industry, expectations/ predictions, objectives
etc. may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and
regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in
the statement. Company's operations may be affected with the supply and
demand situations, input prices and their availability, changes in
government regulations, tax laws and other factors such as industrial
relations and economic development etc. Shareholders are requested to bear
the above in mind.
9. PERSONNEL:
The particulars of employees as required under section 217(2A) of the
Companies Act,1956 and the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975
are not applicable as the Company has not employed anyone drawing more than
the prescribed amount of remuneration.
10. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO
Information required under Sec 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act 1956 read
with the Companies (Disclosure of Particular in the Report of Directors)
Rules 1988.
A) Conservation of Energy Nil
B) Technology Absorption Nil
C) Research & Development Nil
D) Foreign Exchange Earnings Outgo Nil
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
For BETA KAPPA INVESTMENTS LTD.
Sd/- Sd/-
V. Kunchithapatham R. Mohan
Director Director
Place : Chennai
Date : 30.06.2009.
