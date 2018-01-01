JUST IN
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.

BSE: 531481 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE367F01014
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2008 2007 2006
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.01 0.37 0.00
Net Cash From Operating Activities 0.00 -0.36 0.37
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.00 -0.36 0.37
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.01 0.01 0.37
