JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd

Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.

BSE: 531481 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE367F01014
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
Filter:

Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2009 2008 2007
Income
Sales Turnover 0.08 0.09 0.65
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.08 0.09 0.65
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.09 0.10 0.66
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.07 0.09 0.61
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.02 0.00 0.00
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.01
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.09 0.09 0.62
Operating Profit 0.00 0.01 0.04
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.00 0.01 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax 0.00 0.01 0.04
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.04
Net Profit 0.00 0.01 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beta-Kappa Investments: