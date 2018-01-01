You are here » Home
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 531481
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE367F01014
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2009
|2008
|2007
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.08
|0.09
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.08
|0.09
|0.65
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.09
|0.10
|0.66
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.09
|0.61
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.09
|0.09
|0.62
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|Net Profit
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
