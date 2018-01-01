JUST IN
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.

BSE: 531481 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE367F01014
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Mar-2015 Dec-2014 Sep-2014 Jun-2014 Mar-2014
Revenue 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04
Expenditure 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.04
Operating Profit 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.00
