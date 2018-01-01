You are here » Home
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 531481
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE367F01014
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sep-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
|Revenue
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|Expenditure
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
