Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 531481
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE367F01014
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2008
|2007
|2006
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|404.50
|804.00
|0.00
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Coverage ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|11.11
|6.15
|7.50
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|11.11
|0.00
|7.50
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.20
|0.80
|0.60
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.20
|0.00
|0.60
