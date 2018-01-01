JUST IN
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.

BSE: 531481 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE367F01014
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2008 2007 2006
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 404.50 804.00 0.00
Asset turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 11.11 6.15 7.50
Net Profit Margin (%) 11.11 0.00 7.50
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.20 0.80 0.60
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.20 0.00 0.60
