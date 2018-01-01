You are here » Home
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 531481
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE367F01014
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Mar 2015
|Dec 2014
|Sep 2014
|Jun 2014
|Mar 2014
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Total Promoters
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Indian Public
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Others
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Non Promoter
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
