Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.

BSE: 531481 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE367F01014
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd

Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Share Holding

(in %) Mar 2015 Dec 2014 Sep 2014 Jun 2014 Mar 2014
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Total Promoters 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Indian Public 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Others 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Non Promoter 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

