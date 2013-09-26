Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.
BSE: 531481
Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE367F01014
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Announcements
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Shareholding Pattern For March 31 2015
10/08/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Limited Review for March 31 2015
25/05/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Financial Results for March 31 2015 (Standalone)
21/05/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Financial Results & Limited Review for Dec 31 2014 (Standalone)
04/03/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Limited Review for Sept 30 2014
04/03/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Limited Review for June 30 2014
04/03/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Shareholding Pattern For December 31 2014
29/01/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Financial Results for Sept 30 2014 (Standalone)
27/11/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Shareholding Pattern For September 30, 2014
17/10/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Change in Compliance Officer
23/09/2014 | bse
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Financial Results for June 30, 2014 (Standalone)
27/08/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Shareholding Pattern For June 30, 2014
14/08/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Limited Review for March 31, 2014
24/06/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Financial Results for March 31, 2014
24/05/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Shareholding Pattern For March 31, 2014
02/05/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Limited Review for Dec 31, 2013
29/04/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Limited Review for Sep 30, 2013
29/04/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Financial Results for Dec 31, 2013
25/02/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Financial Results for Sep 30, 2013
09/12/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Fixes Book Closure
26/09/2013 | bse
