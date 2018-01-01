You are here » Home » » Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 531481
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE367F01014
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd. (BETAKAPPAINV) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|03-06-2014
|43.50
|43.50
|43.50
|43.50
|100
|2
|03-01-2013
|45.75
|45.75
|45.75
|45.75
|700
|5
|04-12-2012
|43.60
|43.60
|43.60
|43.60
|500
|2
|19-04-2010
|41.55
|41.55
|41.55
|41.55
|100
|1
|30-09-2009
|48.15
|48.15
|43.65
|43.65
|400
|4
|23-09-2009
|45.90
|45.90
|45.90
|45.90
|100
|1
|04-06-2009
|45.90
|45.90
|45.90
|45.90
|700
|6
